March to the Arch makes stop at Art Hill for Flags of Valor event

ST. LOUIS – Multiple events happened today to remember 9/11, including a March to the St. Louis Arch event.

“I just knew I had to do something to cleanse myself from the anger and the angst that I had for the loss of those lives,” Bo Drochelman said.

He talked about he felt when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001.

Drochelman left his home and “picked up the flag off the front of the house and started walking at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, ended up at the Arch at about 7 o’clock in the evening, and my wife didn’t know I was going. She thought I was crazy.”

Two decades later, people have joined him for the 21-mile walk that commemorates the victims of 9/11 and celebrates our freedom.

“My family said well we’ve got to do more we want to do it with you the next time and then it grew and then they had friends and then they had friends,” Drochelman said.

As one of many 9/11 tributes happening, March to the Arch included a stop by the Flags of Valor on Art Hill in Forest Park.

Mike Will was one of the many volunteers who helped put up more than 7,000 flags on Art Hill. On Saturday, he was of many marching.

“It gets very emotional especially when we go up to Art Hill it’s going to be truly emotional,” Will said.

For John Hogan, it was a chance to commemorate and celebrate the life of his best friend from high school, Freddy, who made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.

“He was the captain in the fire department at ladder company two and was in midtown and unfortunately he lost his life running into the burning buildings to save others,” Hogan said.

He added that 9/11 was “an attack on America that’s something nobody should ever forget, and by remembering, we hopefully don’t forget. I lost a dear buddy of mine, so I walk for him and the sacrifice that he made to save other people.”

Drochelman will make sure the March to the Arch will continue to help remind everyone to never forget the victims of 9/11.

“They’re my brothers and sisters. They’re Americans, and I don’t want anyone to ever forget that we were attacked by somebody that doesn’t like us,” Hogan said.