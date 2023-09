ST. LOUIS, COUNTY, Mo. – The ‘March to The Arch’ memorial event in honor of 9/11 is happening Monday.

It’s a 21-mile walk that begins at Mike Duffy’s in West County and concludes at the base of the Gateway Arch. There’s no cost to participate, and you’re welcome to join at any point along the way with the group.

It’s Monday promptly at 9:11 a.m.