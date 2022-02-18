Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball bringing celebration to new venue for 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS — It’s been a city hall tradition for 20 years. The familiar Mayor’s Ball is back with a new backdrop and a 20th Street entrance to Union Station.

The Mardi Gras Foundation is one of the organizations that produces Mardi Gras here in St. Louis. This is their 43rd Mardi Gras in St. Louis and the 20th anniversary of the Mayor’s Ball.

“The Mayor’s Ball is a charitable event run by the foundation that supports a community grant program. So we can give something tangible back to the Soulard neighborhood, which has been gracious enough to host Mardi Gras for 43 years,” said Mack A. Bradley, with Mardi Gras St. Louis.

For anyone who has ever attended the Mayor’s Ball, it’s quite the spectacle as familiar names and faces from St. Louis converge on a dance floor and celebrate this city.

“This year at Union Station, the venue offers us to have new experiences,” said event coordinator Lindsay Wentzel. “We’re able to offer a stroll through the aquarium and ride on the Wheel. Then, for those that are purchasing tables to the events, our sponsors will get a view of the otter exhibit or shark tanks.”

Friday afternoon, we’re getting a glimpse of what this year’s Mayor’s Ball will bring, namely a new venue and a new mayor. But the same good work raising funds to be used in the city.

“We’ve kind of outgrown city hall and what we needed to do was provide everyone a space where we could spread out and allow for social distancing and this seemed to be the most perfect space for it,” said Wentzel.

Bradley also expressed some excitement for the procession.

“The procession that comes out of the Mayor’s Office that starts the ball would go around the rotunda,” said Bradley. “I’m not going to spoil the surprise and tell you how we’re going to do it because you have to come on Friday, Feb. 25, and see for yourself. But there will be a procession to start the ball and a lot of other things that feel familiar to people even though the space is completely different.”