Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball moves to Union Station for 2022 return event

ST. LOUIS – Revelers congregated at Union Station Friday night for the 20th annual Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball.

The ball returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While the event had traditionally been held at St. Louis City Hall, organizers chose to move the ball to Union Station due to an increase in attendance.

Program manager Lindsey Wentzel said it was no easy feat to decorate a venue this size.

“Every year has challenges. In fact, everything has gone the way we wanted! Things are looking exactly the way we wanted them to look. We are very, very excited on how we decorated this year,” Wentzel said.

Multiple bands performed throughout the night, including headliner Platinum Rock Legends.

“There are three bands plus the parade, plus plenty of other entertainment. There are actors, people on stilts, carnival-type people, magicians roaming around; there’s entertainment anywhere you turn,” said entertainment producer Kevin Gagnepain.

This year’s ball featured traditional elements as well, such as jazz music and the traditional Mardi Gras procession, with Mayor Tishaura Jones leading the way.

“I’m very excited. Our COVID numbers are looking good so we can start having fun again right at the start of Mardi Gras,” Jone said. “This is going to be an exciting time. We’re in a new venue at Union Station, which is historic for the city of St. Louis. So I’m excited going into Mardi Gras weekend.”

Organizer Bess McCoy said the ball might be bigger but it’s still a fundraiser for an amazing cause.

“So, the mayor’s ball is hosted by the Mardi Gras Foundation and proceeds from this event goes back to a foundation grant for Soulard and downtown,” she said. “Soulard has been so gracious to host Mardi Gras for the last 43 years, so this is just one of the many ways we can give back to the community and back to that neighborhood.”

Organizers raised $600,000 in counting from the event.