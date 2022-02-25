Mardi Gras Mayor’s Ball returns for its 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS – The Mayor’s Ball is back, and it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary at Union Station.

The Mayor’s Ball for Mardi Gras has grown so much they needed to get a new location. This year it’s going to be at The Midway at the St. Louis Union Station.

Imagine all the beautiful selfies that can be taken in that space with its glass ceiling, brick archways, and spacious atrium. The Mardi Gras Foundation is one of the organizations that produce Mardi Gras in St. Louis. This is their 43rd Mardi Gras in St. Louis and the 20th anniversary of the Mayor’s Ball.

The Mayor’s Ball is a charitable event run by the foundation that supports a community grant program. To date, the Ball has funded $600,000 in grants to Soulard and Downtown. The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes on until midnight.