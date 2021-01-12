Mardi Gras organizers warn of misinformation about 2021 events

ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras organizers are warning of misinformation about 2021 Mardi Gras events.

Mack Bradley, President of the Mardi Gras Foundation, says they’ve had issues like this in the past, but that they’re more concerned about it this year, for obvious reasons.

Organizers say a Facebook user has falsely represented himself as Soulard Mardi Gras and has posted an event claiming to be the Mardi Gras Grand Parade on Feb. 13, 2021. This is not the case.

Organizers are especially mindful about getting this word out because Feb. 13 is the day that the grand parade would have been. Due to obvious health concerns, there will be no parade this year.

“An event put up on Facebook that was certainly designed to look like it was Soulard Mardi Gras posting it about Grand Parade Day 2021. And there will be no Grand Parade Day on 2021 for public health reasons that I assume are obvious to everyone by now,” Bradley said.

In addition, there will be no mass gathering events of any kind this year.

“So we want to make sure that people know that. And that people don’t come down to Soulard on Saturday, Feb. 13 expecting there to be a big parade or mass gathering event of some kind. Because that’s not happening,” he said.

Bradley says they are concerned with what he calls ‘pop up’ events in Soulard, particularly on Feb. 13.

“Even if it’s not something that we are doing, people still know that it’s Mardi Gras. So we’ve been working hand in glove with the city and others to try to avoid incidents like that,” Bradley said. “So if you want to enjoy Mardi Gras in 2022, the best thing you can do is do Mardi Gras safe at home in ’21.”

The organizers designed virtual events that were engaging and captured the spirit of Mardi Gras.

Including a Cajun Fest, Run for Your Beads 5k, a Derby Day featuring the Weiner Dog Derby, and the pet parade. The Taste of St. Louis will be a drive-through carry-out event.

“If there was ever a time when people need a little something to celebrate or just a reason to celebrate, this is certainly it. So we want to do something but we want to do it in a way that’s both fun and safe,” Bradley said. “We want people to know that the best and safest Mardi Gras they can have is at home and we’re going to give them all the tools they need to do that.”

You can find accurate information on all the events on their website stlmardigras.org or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @stlmardigras.