ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A family-friendly Mardi Gras parade returns to St. Charles this weekend after an inaugural experience last year.

Festivities are planned for Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Charles’ Frenchtown Historic District.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Eco Park. Many floats and performers will make way down Second Street. A Mardi Gras after-party is planned from noon to 2 p.m. at the Foundry Art Centre parking lot at 520 N. Main Center.

“Our first parade was an incredible success, and this year’s Mardi Gras celebration will be bigger than ever,” said Saint Charles City Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I hope families come out to cheer on all the amazing floats, and make sure to stick around for the After Party following the parade.”

Featured parades entries include imaginative floats and displays from the Bike Stop Café, Frenchtown Heritage Museum and Good News Brewing, Red the Fire Truck from Complete Car & RV Repair Center, St. Charles Golf Car Community, Robert T. Wheatley D.D.S, and more. The after-party will include live music, stilt walker, kids’ crafts and other activities.

