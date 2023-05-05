ST. LOUIS — A few celebrity guests will be at “Ladue Taco” today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and help raise money for a good cause. Talk show host Andy Cohen is expected to be at the “Margaritas for a Cause” parking lot party to support “Pedal the Cause.” He’ll actually be riding a bike attached to a blender that’s making margaritas! Joining him are Julie Buck, Louis the Blues mascot, and Ladue Mayor Nancy Spewak. 10% of the proceeds from the event will go to cancer research. The event is this evening from 4 to 8 at the Ladue Taco on Clayton Road.

