ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will open applications for anyone interested in operating a marijuana micro-business.

Those are marijuana facility licenses designed to allow “marginalized or under-represented individuals” to sell cannabis legally. Missouri DHSS says the applications are part of a lottery process. Each district is eligible for two dispensaries and four wholesale facilities.

You can apply for the license through August 10. Lottery drawings will be on September 1, and the licenses will be handed out by October 4.