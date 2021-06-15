Maritz reopens Fenton campus on Tuesday

FENTON, Mo. – One of St. Louis’ largest employers fully re-opened its campus today after being shut down for a year due to the pandemic.

It was a welcome back to work party at the Maritz campus in Fenton on Tuesday.

A year ago, the pandemic forced Maritz to close its campus, sending over a thousand employees’ home to work remotely. Now the campus is fully reopened.

Steve Maritz, the chairman and CEO, said after a year of virtual meetings, people are enjoying collaborating and brainstorming in person but going forward, they will keep a more flexible work policy.