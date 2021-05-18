Mark McCloskey announces candidacy for US Senate

ST. LOUIS – Personal injury attorney Mark McCloskey declared his candidacy Tuesday in the 2022 race for Senator Roy Blunt‘s soon-to-be vacant seat.

McCloskey launched a campaign website to solicit donations.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their Central West End home. The protesters marched through their gated neighborhood on their way to former Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

A grand jury indicted the McCloskeys on October 6, 2020, on charges of exhibiting guns at a protest and tampering with evidence.

The McCloskeys said they feared for their safety and their attorney argued that they were not guilty of any felony offenses. No shots were ever fired.

The couple’s display of weapons became a hot-button issue in the lead-up to the 2020 Presidential Election. Both Mark and Patricia McCloskey appeared in a videotaped address at the Republican National Convention, warning voters that then-nominee Joe Biden would not protect the suburbs from crime.

Your family will not be safe,” Patricia McCloskey said.

In April 2021, the Missouri Supreme Court rejected St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to prosecute the couple. The McCloskeys have said Gardner used the case for her own political gain.

Former US Attorney Richard Callahan has been named special prosecutor and is handling the case against the McCloskeys.

Meanwhile, Eric Greitens, the former Missouri Governor who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations, has already announced his candidacy.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has declared for the race as well.

Former Missouri State Representative and State Senator Scott Sifton and entrepreneur Scott Toder are among those running in the Democratic primary.

