Mark McCloskey says he supports protesters but defends decision to display rifle

ST. LOUIS – By now, you’ve likely seen the pictures of two armed St. Louis attorneys ordering protesters to leave their private Central West End street.

Fox 2 spoke with Mark McCloskey before scheduled appearances on Fox News, CNN, and the BBC to defend his and his wife’s actions.

McCloskey and his legal counsel, Al Watkins, are aggressively getting their message out to a national audience tonight. On Sunday, Mark and his wife, Patricia, were photographed and recorded pointing weapons at passing protesters and ordering them off private property.

The McCloskeys say they support the message behind Black Lives Matters, as well as the right to protect their home and family.

“If the same thing happened today, I would do it again,” Mark said.

The McCloskeys want to make sure everyone understands their perspective on the incident. They say the gate to the neighborhood was locked. McCloskey says he checks it every day because of his dog.

“Two things: one, that gate is next to a sign that says ‘No Trespassing.’ Public property ends there,” he said. “By the time the event was over and I went and took pictures with my cell, (the gate) was destroyed.”

McCloskey has a message for his critics.

“They should have been where I was,” he said. “It was a terrifying event. The kind that laid waste to St. Louis on June 2 and cost Captain (David) Dorn his life.”

The McCloskeys say their lives and business is being destroyed despite lots of national support.

The couple continues to receive death threats. They tried to reopen their business Tuesday morning but their lines were jammed with calls. Al Watkins explains that they are going national to help show people Black Lives Matter activists need to be heard, but so do they.

“Not dealing with exclusive objectives. Constitutional integrity and the message of Black Lives Matter. They are not exclusive,” Watkins said.

Watkins says if St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner files any charges against the McCloskeys, it would show an absence of knowledge of the law on her part.