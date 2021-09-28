Mark McCloskey says the bar association is ‘too woke to let it go’

Mark and Patricia McCloskey at their home during June 28, 2020, protest. The McCloskey’s on Nov. 6, 2020 sued over the dissemination of this image, alleging it was taken on their property (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

ST. LOUIS — A couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home may have their law licenses suspended. Mark McCloskey spoke to FOX News Digital and said they are being penalized for exercising their rights to defend themselves.

“The left is using the mob specifically to intimidate people, and they’re specifically moving into nice neighborhoods where people don’t expect to have riots and mobs attack them specifically to make people know that you can’t be safe anywhere. That we’ll come and get you at any place and at any time if you have the guts to stand up,” said Mark McCloskey.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.

“Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail, but we anticipated there would be something like this because it was too politically significant and our bar association is too woke to let it go,” McCloskey tells FOX News Digital

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30. Pratzel’s filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”