Mark McCloskey to speak at Republican National Convention

ST. LOUIS – Mark McCloskey, the Central West End resident who pointed a rifle at protesters outside of his home in June, will be a speaker at the Republican National Convention, his attorney confirmed Monday night.

Protesters had broken down a gate to the gated community en-route to protest outside St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. 

Mark and Patricia McCloskey met the protesters with firearms pointed at them as they filed past the property.

The McCloskeys feared for themselves and alleged the protesters said they were going to burn their house down.

McCloskey and his wife Patricia were later charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon-flourishing.

President Trump and Missouri Governor Mike Parson have pledged to support the McCloskey’s.