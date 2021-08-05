Mark McCloskey wants his guns back after governor’s pardon

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday, July 20, 2020 that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer who was pardoned along with his wife for waving guns at social justice demonstrators is suing to get the guns back.

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate of U.S. Senate, is also seeking to have fines they paid returned.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis City Circuit Court, McCloskey said the government should return a rifle and gun that were taken after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. He and his wife, Patricia, were charged after they confronted demonstrators in front of their home in June 2020.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he had pardoned them. McCloskey said in his lawsuit the pardon nullifies all orders in the case.