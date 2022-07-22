CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Macy’s is planning to introduce a new shopping concept to St. Louis County this fall.

The retail giant is planning to debut a “Market by Macy’s” location in the Chesterfield Commons, according to a news release. The company is hopeful the small-format store will help offer a more curated selection of goods and create convenient experience for shoppers.

“We’re pleased to continue to serve the St. Louis area and look forward to welcoming our customers to Market by Macy’s,” said Marc Mastronardi, Macy’s Chief Stores Officer, in a news release. “At Macy’s, we thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect.”

According to an announcement from Macy’s earlier this week, the company is expected to close its current Chesterfield location and replace it with the “Market by Macy’s” store. FOX2 has reached out to Chesterfield Mall for comment.

The small-format store expected for the Chesterfield Commons is one of four off-mall locations that Macy’s is planning to open this fall. Macy’s first introduced the concept in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2020.