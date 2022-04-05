CLAYTON, Mo. — Hundreds of women gathered inside the Ritz Carlton in Clayton to raise money and awareness for the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer organization. The non-profit helps with cancer research, prevention, and care in the St. Louis Community.



“I’m really honored to be asked to come,” Marlee Matlin said in a one-on-one interview with FOX 2 after the event.

“Something’s got to happen, we’ve got to beat this thing, it’s an insidious disease, we’re not doctors but we’re going to raise money so the doctors can make it happen,” Margie Price, the executive director of the event and the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer said. “This is our first in-person event since 2019 so we were so excited.”



The organization gave out a quarter of a million dollars last year to cancer-related causes in the region, one of them was two-time cancer survivor Valeda Keys’ foundation, Valeda’s Hope.



“If it wasn’t for the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, we could not give women the recliners we give them after they’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Keys said.

St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer also helps the Empowerment Network, a non-profit which helps those battling prostate cancer.



“What she {Margie Price} helps us do is to continue to get that word out, get that message in front of everyone, and educate not just men, but women and families as well because everyone is impacted by the disease,” Robin Wright-Jones, executive director of The Empowerment Network said.