Marquette assistant principal dies after battling ‘extended illness’

ST. LOUIS – The Rockwood School District and Manchester community are mourning the loss of Carl Hudson.

Hudson was the Marquette High School assistant principal and passed away yesterday after battling an extended illness. He was also a Manchester Alderman.

The school district sent a letter out yesterday to the district saying everyone is heartbroken over this tremendous loss.

“This is going to be a difficult time of grief, particularly on the heels of all that our Rockwood community has experienced over the past month. Both our staff and students will need your assistance and support as we work through the grieving process.” Tim Ricker, Interim Superintendent

Last month two students from Marquette died in a car crash on Kiefer Creek Road. A third teenager from De Smet Jesuit High School also died in the crash.

The district says both our staff and students will need your assistance and support as we work through the grieving process. The district will be offering counseling support as necessary.

The interim superintendent also is asking the community to wrap its arms around the Marquette family, each other, and the Hudson family.

The district also says Carl’s family, colleagues, and friends are all in its thoughts and prayers.