ST. LOUIS – Mizzou graduate Clare Marie Kuebler was named Miss Missouri over the weekend.

She finished her student teaching during the spring semester and graduated with a degree in elementary education. Outside of the classroom, she was a Golden Girl and a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

Before college, she was a dance student for 14 years at Dance Inc. and a Marquette High School graduate.

Ahead of winning Miss Missouri, Kuebler was first named Miss Spirit of St. Louis 2022. She will compete for the Miss America crown in December.