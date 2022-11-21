EUREKA, Mo. – Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school.

“The decision to go virtual, it was one we do not take lightly,” said Dr. Curtis Cain, superintendent for Rockwood School District. “We take these things very seriously, it’s based off an abundance of concern for the emotional well-being for our students and staff.”

According to Rockwood School District officials, students were evacuated from the school on Thursday and Friday. Officials said someone airdropped the school threat to multiple students, and it was reported to school officials, who acted immediately.

“I want people to know we are working with law enforcement and the investigation,” Cain said. “We want parents and students to feel comfortable. We are here if there are any questions or concerned. But if you see something, say something.”

The Chesterfield Police Department would not give specific details about the threat. However, they confirmed they had identified the student responsible for Thursday’s threat but not Friday’s. Police said they are not sure if the two incidents are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

Marquette High School plans to return to in-person learning after the Thanksgiving break. Other schools will follow their regular schedules this week.