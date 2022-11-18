ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police and school officials are investigating a threat linked to Marquette High School for the second consecutive day.

The Rockwood School District announced Friday via social media Marquette High School would dismiss early Friday. Students and staff evacuated the building after the district became aware of an “AirDropped social media threat.”

“We will be following up with all families with additional details as we have them. Please know the safety and well-being of all students is our primary concern,” said the school district in a statement.

The threat comes after the district investigated a threat Thursday, though has since deleted a post with details regarding the threat.

Chesterfield police worked to safely dismiss Marquette High School students on Friday. It’s the only Rockwood School District school dismissing early after the threat.

After a deadly school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last month, the FBI reported an increase in “hoax threats” made toward St. Louis area schools. Many schools have increased their law enforcement presence in response.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.