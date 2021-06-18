Marquette HS student named rookie question and gown winner in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant

MEXICO, Mo. – A Marquette High School graduate was named the rookie evening gown and on-stage question winner in the preliminaries of Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant at the Missouri Military Academy.

Miss Saint Louis’ Outstanding Teen Sarah George wore a teal ballgown and answered a question regarding her social impact statement, “Amplifying Silenced Voices through Advocacy.” Sarah is the daughter of Geena George and Bijoy George of Ballwin.

Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen Ashley Berry won the overall evening gown and on-stage question. She wore a teal ballgown with a beaded bodice. She answered a questions regarding her social impact statement, “Teens in Politics.” Ashley is the daughter of Mark and Amy Berry of Clinton.

Ashley Berry (Ryan Miles with JC Productions)

The preliminary competition ended Thursday night and the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned Friday night. Once that young lady is crowned, she will prepare to compete on the national stage later this summer in Orlando, Florida.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.