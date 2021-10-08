Maryland Heights café to reopen after being closed due to COVID

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Companion West Café is preparing for its grand re-opening, Monday, Oct. 11.

“We’re super excited,” said Josh Allen, owner of Companion West Café & Bakery.

The café known for its signature soups, salads, and sandwiches has been closed for more than 18 months due to COVID-19. Safety protocols will be in place when customers walk through the door of the café, which is located at 2331 Schuetz Road in Maryland Heights.

“We would recommend and ask that folks wear masks when they’re in line getting their food. When they’re seated with their party, they’re welcome to take their masks off and enjoy the food.” Allen said.

Companion West Café will serve breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.