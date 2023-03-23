Kylie Crockett (left) and Zuri Crockett (right) were last seen Thursday morning.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Maryland Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating two juveniles who went missing Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, Kylie Crockett, 14, and Zuri Crockett, 12, were last seen at 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lackland Road.

Police said both girls require daily medication.

Kylie was last seen wearing a brown jacket, grey bra, and ripped blue jeans.

Zuri was last seen wearing a denim jacket, burgundy leggings, white platform boots, and white/black checkered backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700 (ext. 1).