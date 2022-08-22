ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old Maryland Heights man is accused of sneaking into a stranger’s apartment and propositioning a woman for sex.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Department, the incident happened on August 20 in the 2100 block of Renault Drive.

The victim told police she was awakened by a person pounding on her apartment door. She walked into her living room to find Marlee Robinson had entered her home.

When the woman asked who he was, Robinson allegedly asked if she wanted to have sex with him. Police said the woman told Robinson “no” but he stayed in the apartment, continued to ask her questions, and even pet her cat.

The woman stalled Robinson by answering his questions while she retrieved her phone to dial 911. Police said Robinson went into the woman’s bedroom, which allowed her to escape the apartment and call 911.

Authorities said Robinson got angry and punched the woman’s cabinet, breaking the furniture and cutting himself in the process.

Robinson was later arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Robinson with first-degree burglary and second-degree property. Robinson remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

“It’s very disturbing whenever someone violates the privacy of another’s home,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “I’m grateful this woman was able to get away and call for help.”

If convicted, Robinson faces between five and 15 years in prison on each charge.