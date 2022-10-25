ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Maryland Heights man pleaded guilty to four child sex crimes Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court. A judge sentenced him to 13 years in prison later that day.

Jason Fujarski, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.

Investigators say the crimes involved the same victim and the abuse began in 2012 when she was 12 years old. The victim came forward in 2018, per federal court records.

In addition to the victim’s testimony, prosecutors cited text messages to the victim in federal court that incriminate Fujarski. The Maryland Heights Police Department investigated these incidents.

“The victim of these despicable crimes preferred this plea agreement to the nightmare of testifying against her abuser at trial,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We are relieved that this outcome brings her some measure of closure and places this child rapist and molester under GPS-monitored state supervision as a sex offender until the day he dies.”

Fujarski pleaded guilty after a negotiation with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After the plea, the court issued a 13-year sentence to Fujarski. He must also register as a lifetime GPS-monitored sex offender with the State of Missouri.