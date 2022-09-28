MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis suburb is honored as one of the top spots for families to live in the nation.

Fortune released its inaugural “25 Best Places to Live for Families” list on Thursday, naming Maryland Heights as the 19th-best place for family living.

Maryland Heights was the only St. Louis-area community and Missouri municipality recognized in the list. Ann Arbor, Michigan, finished first in the inaugural rankings.

To create the list, Fortune evaluated nearly 2,000 US cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships with between 25,000 and 750,000 residents. A research team evaluated the following criteria:

Education

Aging resources

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

Maryland Heights became an incorporated city within St. Louis County in 1985. It is home to more than 27,000 people and 1,700 businesses.

Fortune.com, which released the inaugural rankings, is a web extension of business-based publication Fortune Magazine, founded in 1929.