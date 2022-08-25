ST. LOUIS – A former Maryland Heights police officer appeared in federal court Thursday to be sentenced on a child pornography charge.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Nicholas Haglof, 30, admitted to viewing hundreds of images containing child pornography using his laptop computer and cell phone in 2019 and 2020.

A tip from the Bing search engine prompted the investigation in 2020. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the tip, leading investigators to seize Haglof’s laptop and phone on July 31, 2020.

Haglof pleaded guilty in May to one charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Haglof to four years in federal prison. Haglof was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of his three victims.