MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The City of Maryland Heights plans to extend its working hours next week and implement a four-day workweek for its civilian employees.

City leaders say these changes are designed to enhance accessibility, convenience, and employee well-being. They also aim to make government services more readily available to residents and businesses.

“We are thrilled to start this journey, as our research indicates that Maryland Heights is the first municipality in Missouri to implement this new schedule, extending our service hours,” said City Administrator Tracey Anderson. “What sets our municipality apart from the rest is our innovative approach to enhancing accessibility to services for our residents and businesses.”

Beginning on Jan. 2, 2024, the municipal government center will extend its hours of operations from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The city will have two groups that stagger their hours during the week to cover the expanded hours.