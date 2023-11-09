MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police responded to a mental health crisis in the Chatham Drive and McKelvey Road area Monday morning. Our officers were able to communicate with the person, de-escalating the situation. It ended with a peaceful resolution.

Police say they’re committed to providing ongoing training and support to enhance our officers’ ability to handle these situations with expertise and compassion. If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, reach out to resources like BJC Behavioral Health at 314-206-3700, or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.