Maryland Heights Police officer charged with child enticement

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – An officer with the Maryland Heights Police Department is in jail on allegations he made inappropriate solicitations to an undercover officer posing as a minor.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 56-year-old Gregory Ortlip with enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

According to court documents, Ortlip solicited nude photos from someone he thought was a 14-year-old but was, in fact, an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cellphone records indicate the chat occurred on Aug. 9 while Ortlip was working a side-gig at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in St. Louis County.

If convicted, Ortlip faces between five and 30 years in state prison and would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.