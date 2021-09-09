Maryland Heights police officer under federal indictment for child porn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suburban St. Louis County police officer charged earlier this month with enticing a child has now been charged in federal court with solicitation of child pornography.

Gregory Ortlip is accused in St. Louis County Circuit Court of soliciting nude photos from someone he thought was a 14-year-old but was, in fact, an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cellphone records indicate the chat occurred on Aug. 9 while Ortlip, a Maryland Heights police officer, was working a side job at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in St. Louis County.

This week, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri released an indictment charging him with soliciting child porn, specifically that he: “did knowingly solicit, through the mail or using any means or facility of and in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, by any means, including by computer, any material in a manner that reflected the belief and was intended to cause another to believe that the material solicited contains a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Ortlip is scheduled to be arraigned via Zoom in federal court Tuesday.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Ortlip is no longer employed by Ranken Jordan.