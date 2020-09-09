Maryland Heights school says kids should never go back to class full-time

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – When one family switched to private school during this pandemic, they found a school using the hybrid format for decades.

DaySpring Arts and Education has utilized the hybrid learning model for 20 years. Why? To involve entire families.

“Mom and dad realized that Alex and I had barely done any of our work,” said Nathaniel Wells. Nathaniel and his brother Alex are in fifth and fourth grade, respectively. As Cub Scouts, they’re proud of being self-sufficient, but they’re honest about their struggles learning online at home.

Susan Wells believes her sons are better prepared to start a new school.

“…Especially a new school that is better prepared to deal with that in-home situation,” she said.

DaySpring emphasizes the arts and they’ve found a way to continue during the pandemic.

“We work together the way we believe real education should be – teachers and parents working together to help their child succeed and grow and learn,” said Angie Mather, DaySpring’s academy director.

Mather says they’re getting students ready—from ages 3 to adult—for jobs we might not know about today.

“I’m training them to communicate with other people; to think creatively about, ‘How do I solve this problem?’” she said. “This is like what the guys at Apple do – throw me out something new – something nobody’s ever thought of, so we want to be able to teach our students to do that.”

Susan will have one of her kids home every day because of the staggered schedule. She still thinks it’ll be easier than virtual learning was last spring.

“I’m most nervous about my responsibility as a parent and working full-time at home at the same time,” she said. “I’m wondering how that’s going to work.”