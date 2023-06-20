CLAYTON, Mo. – A Maryland Heights woman is in custody after repeatedly trying to enter a neighbor’s residence while they were home with their children.

According to a report filed by the Maryland Heights Police Department, officers received word of a burglary in progress on Reading Avenue on Monday, June 12.

Officers arrived at the home and found the suspect, Lauren Ward, 34, at the back of the residence. Police claim Ward trespassed on the property in the past, and knew of her because of previous incidents.

The homeowner told police she heard Ward try to enter the residence through the back door. She said Ward had partially opened the door and managed to get inside. However, the resident forced Ward back outside and locked the door behind her.

Ward continued her efforts to re-enter the home through a side door, the resident told police.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ward with first-degree burglary. She remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.