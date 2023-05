ST. LOUIS – Some college athletes can get a break on tuition, courtesy of Stan Musial.

Maryville University and Stan the Man Inc. have announced a new sports scholarship. It’s available to undergraduate student athletes enrolled in any program at Maryville.

The scholarships will be awarded annually to two students who demonstrate good sportsmanship, embody character, and have a strong commitment to their community.

Applications for the scholarship will be open soon.