Mask mandate approved in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Three months after Washington, Missouri officials voted against a mask mandate, there was a dramatic change Monday night as the city council voted 5-2 to pass a mask mandate.

Dozens of anti-mask mandate people gathered outside city hall Monday evening.

“I don’t believe it works. I’m mandated to wear them at work because I’m a nurse. I don’t believe in my personal life it’s the government’s job to keep my health,” Cherie Wuertz said.

In August, many more people showed up. There were so many people the meeting was held in a larger building.

No citizens were allowed to speak Monday evening at the meeting. Everyone was given a chance in the last five days to have their say by emailing city officials. We’re told 14 people who responded were in favor of the ordinance and 10 were against it.

The ordinance that was passed says the city will follow three metrics to determine how long the mandate will remain in effect.

The 14-day running average of new daily cases in Franklin County has to be less than 25. The 14-day average for hospital admissions has to be flat or declining compared to the previous two weeks. The number of deaths for 14 days also has to be flat or decreasing compared to the previous two weeks.

Mayor Sandy Lucy says she’s now in favor the mandate because hospitals are filling up.

“I continue to see our number climbing our numbers exploding our numbers getting higher and higher,” Lucy said

There’s no telling how long the Washington ordinance will remain in effect.

Afterward, some anti-maskers said they wouldn’t wear a mask or threatened to take things to court.

“We’re going to lawyer up and we’re going to fight this thing,” Michael Bandowski said.