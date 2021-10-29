Mask mandate extended in St. Louis for another 30 days

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to unanimously extend the city’s indoor mask mandate. The mask order was set to expire on Sunday.

The city’s mandate took effect on July 26 and has been extended twice since then.

Alderman Sharon Tyus said thanks to the governor and the legislature, the board has to go through this process every 30 days.

The law signed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year limits local orders restricting businesses, churches, schools, or gatherings to 30 days under a statewide emergency unless approved by a majority vote of the local governing body, like a city council. If there is no emergency, then the restriction or order could only last for 21 days unless approved.

St. Louis County issued a similar mask mandate in July. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit against both mandates arguing the mask mandate is, “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional, and unlawful.”