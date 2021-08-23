Mask mandate in place as SLPS students return to the classroom today

ST. LOUIS – Monday. August 23 is the first day of school for many students in the region. Districts are trying to give students as close to a normal first day as they can.

St. Louis Public Schools will be in session again Monday.

SLPS students, staff, and teachers will be required to wear masks and social distance in all school buildings according to the guidelines put in place by the City of St. Louis’ Public Health Department and the CDC.

St. Louis Public Schools is offering an online option for parents and students who choose to go that route, but their goal is to have everyone back in the building and learning in the classroom with teachers and other students.

“Obviously you’re worried about the health and safety of your child, so there’s always going to be a little bit of nervousness when sending your kids to school, but again, we are confident about the measures we have taken to create a safe environment for those kids and our staff all around,” St. Louis Public Schools Director of Communications George Sells said.

SLPS’ Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams plans to ask the school board about a vaccine mandate. The board has a work session Tuesday night.