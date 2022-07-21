ST. LOUIS – The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court has issued a temporary mask mandate for the jury assembly room of the Civil Courts Building in Downtown St. Louis.

The mask mandate will run from July 25 to Sept. 2 after a steady rise in COVID-19 cases around the St. Louis area. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the community level of COVID-19 and the current transmission level are high.

“The jury assembly room is an indoor space and the Court’s most high-traffic area where groups of dozens of people routinely gather at a single time over the course of carrying out their jury service almost every week of the year. As such, and because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to encourage mask wearing in crowded indoor spaces, the Court believes this precautionary measure is an important step toward helping reduce potential spread of COVID-19,” said the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in a news release.

The mandate applies to court employees, anyone summoned for jury duty and anyone who may enter the jury assembly room.