ST. LOUIS – Guests will no longer be required to wear masks at Gateway Arch National Park.

The National Park Service shared an update Saturday via Twitter to the site’s change in masking procedures While masks are no longer required, face coverings will still be offered to visitors free of charge at the Arch Information Desk.

Officials say masks are no longer required due to falling levels of risk of COVID-19 in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Masks are still optional for visitors.

For more information on Gateway Arch National Park protocols, click here.