Mask mandate lifted in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Central West End was alive with movement on Sunday as the city lifted its mask mandate, allowing people to make the decision to wear a mask inside or not.

“I think it’s their own decision. If you want to, if you don’t, because they’ve lifted the mask mandate,” Brianna Barnes said.

Barnes said she believes people should have been given the choice all along. At seven months pregnant and expecting her firstborn though, she still wears a mask inside.

“If I were to catch it, it’s like 10 times worse than the average person catching it, you know, because I have to worry about me and my fetus sack,” she said.

Andrew Hagopian was on in St. Louis from Edwardsville and, like Barnes, he’s going to keep wearing his mask for his family.

“Once our family members are kind of beyond their current conditions, then we’ll be you at that point,” Halopian said.

And like Barnes, Halopian thinks it’s a personal choice.

“For us, we’re wearing one regardless. Not against or for the masking; so honestly, I’m in the middle when it comes to that,” he said.

Carlos Gonzalez agrees. He was on the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma on a tour with his band. Like Barnes and similar to Hagopian, Gonzalez thinks it’s a personal choice.

“If there’s a mask mandate that’s lifted, we’ll always try to like, you know, protect ourselves inside and wear masks to do our part. But at the same time, if others choose they don’t want to do that, that’s their personal choice,” he said.

Gonzalez said he’s glad to see people smiling.

“It is kind of nice to get back out on the road and to see a return to normalcy, if you will,” he said.