Mask mandate starts today in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and St. Louis County start new mask mandates Monday. Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Dr. Sam Page want to cap new COVID cases.

Jones and Page made the announcement together on Friday, and the resistance from other leaders was almost immediate.

The statement requires masks to be worn in indoor public places and on public transportation beginning Monday. The new health order will require everyone ages five and over, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask. Wearing masks outdoors, especially in group settings, will be strongly encouraged.

Jones and Page will hold a joint press conference Monday at 9:30 a.m. to take questions about the new mask mandate.

A statement from the St. Louis Mayor’s office says that there are some exceptions in the new health orders. They include people who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking and individuals with disabilities that prevent them from putting on or removing face coverings.

“We’ve lost more than 500 St. Louisans to COVID-19, and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

County Councilman Tim Fitch immediately called for a vote to take place Tuesday. He wants the St. Louis County Health Director to answer questions about the mandate.

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will file a lawsuit Monday pushing for the mandate to end.

FOX 2 will carry the joint press conference at 9:30 a.m. on our air and on social media.