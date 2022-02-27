Mask mandates ending in St. Louis County, all across Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, many parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area will no longer be under a mask mandate. The move comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline.

It looks like we are moving in a direction where people can start putting away the masks. Both St. Louis County and the state of Illinois are below 10% in COVID positivity rates. Their mask mandates will be dropped Monday morning. St. Louis City will likely be the next area to join the fold next weekend, when its mask mandate expires on March 6.