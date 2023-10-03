ST. LOUIS — Pi Pizzeria‘s Central West End location was robbed Monday night. The armed suspect surprised an employee while she was counting the cash from that evening’s sales.

Officers were called to the 400 block of North Euclid at around 9 p.m. to check on a hold-up. An employee told them that she was counting the tills when a man wearing all black, including a mask, suddenly appeared in the back office with her. He threw a black bag on the ground, pointed a gun at her, and then motioned to put the money in the bag.

The employee did what the robber wanted her to do. He then left the building through the rear door.

The police have not yet released a more detailed description of the suspect. They say this robbery is still under investigation.