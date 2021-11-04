Masked Singer tour kicks off in St. Louis in May 2022

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Nick Cannon and Skunk in the ÒGroup A Semi-FinalÓ episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer is bringing its colorful, singing show to the road in 2022. The tour is kicking off at Stifel Theater on May 28, 2022.

It’s the first-ever North American tour for the popular FOX show. The previous tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

The live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the television show that will be announced at a later date. There will be a mystery celebrity unmasked in every city.

You can also register to win prizes and be among the first to get your hand on tickets.

The show, which originated in Korea, is in its sixth season here in the United States. This season’s contestants are reported to have a combined 85 Grammy nominations, 27 Grammy wins, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, three Academy Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two lifetime achievement awards.

The tickets start at $36.75 and there are a few VIP packages to choose from as well.

For more information on tickets and dates check out the full list of destinations on the Masked Singer National Tour’s website.