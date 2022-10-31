ST. LOUIS – Two neighboring businesses in downtown St. Louis are the latest victims of break-ins, as masked thieves smashed their way into Simply Delicious and 39 Castles early Monday morning.

The burglaries were caught on camera.

Darryl Jones, a co-owner at sneak consignment store 39 Castles, said he called police after being notified from his alarm company around 2:45 a.m. that the glass had been broken.

The merchandise prices range from $25 to $6000, including Air Jordans, Adidas, Classic shoes, Air Force 1s, Dunks, and Collectables. Jones said the group of suspects wore masks.

The culprits forced their way into his business and were in and out in about seven minutes.

“They pushed our gate all the way back and got through. It was about six of them who ransacked the store” Jones said.

Jones said the business was secure by the alarm system, but the culprits were able to walk away with name-brand shoes worth close to $20,000. He hopes police find the people responsible.

St. Louis police are investigating a string of break-ins that happened last week in the area. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.

Since then, it’s grown to 21 burglaries around the city. Police plan to address the crimes at a news conference on Tuesday.