Masks are still required for all Metro Transit customers

ST. LOUIS– Metro Transit’s mask policy is still in place for all riders following recent updates to area health policies. Masks are required for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers.

Metro says masks or face coverings are still required for people when riding on Metrobus, Metrolink, or Metro Call-a-ride.

The masks are also required while at Metro Transit Centers and at MetroLink platforms.

Metro’s mask policy went into effect in May 2020 and remains in effect to comply with federal face mask requirements from the Transportation Security Administration.

“This policy continues to be important in protecting our customers and our team members when they are near others while on a bus, or on a train, or waiting at a MetroLink platform. We will work with our federal partners to determine when these guidelines may change, but for now, we are asking everyone, whether you have or have not received the vaccine, to please mask up when you ride Metro Transit,” said Taulby Roach, President & CEO of Bi-State Development.