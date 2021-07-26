Masks encouraged at The Muny’s 103rd season premiere

ST. LOUIS – The Muny will premiere “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” Monday night as their 103rd season opens.

The Muny said they’re aware of the latest St. Louis City and St. Louis County mask guidelines and are strongly encouraging Muny guests to wear masks.

Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling 314-361-1900.

The 2021 Muny Lineup:

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” – July 26 – August 1

“The Sound of Music” – August 3-9

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” – August 12-18

“On Your Feet” – August 21-27

“Chicago” – August 30 – September 5