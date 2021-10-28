Masks optional starting Friday for Fox C-6 School District students

ARNOLD, Mo. – Here today. Gone tomorrow. The Fox C-6 School District in Jefferson County is done for now with masking up.

The big mask change is coming quickly to Jefferson County’s largest school district. Some parents are upset by the district’s on-again-off-again approach to mask-wearing.

The superintendent sent out a message Wednesday night, saying that starting Friday, masks will be optional inside district buildings.

But they will be recommended.

When school started, everyone was required to wear masks inside district buildings.

But the school board approved a plan requiring masks if Jefferson County was in the two most severe COVID levels, red or orange.

On Wednesday, the health department announced that although the county overall is in the red zone, the positivity rate had dropped into the yellow zone.

That led to the change, making masks optional.

Critical parents say the district has not done a good job communicating with parents or teachers about the mask policy.

“He’s been all over the place, to say the least so it’s very frustrating,” parent Milton McDoniel said. “They finally make a plan, and then they just throw it all out the window. Why do it now? I mean what was the point?”

In his letter announcing the change, Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau said, “Students who have close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in the school setting will still be eligible for a modified, in-school quarantine.”

Fregeau says the student can continue to attend classes in person, as long as they wear a mask in school for 14 days after contact.