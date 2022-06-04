ST. LOUIS – The CDC reports COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising around the United States as summer nears. In response, some businesses around the St. Louis region consider masking and other options to slow the spread of the virus once again.

A masking requirement has returned for employees and vendors at Schnucks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to an update from the company. Additionally, customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when shopping in-person for groceries.

Schnucks has posted signage at dozens of locations, including stores around the St. Louis area, strongly encouraging customers to wear a face covering, per CDC guidance. Schnucks will continue to offer complimentary facemasks to customers at all locations.

Last week, a task force noted the greater St. Louis area is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infections that doctors did not anticipate. While the region is not under a similar threat as the winter omicron surge, the virus has spread across St. Louis at a rate five times higher than just six weeks ago.